China to rectify problems of Internet bars in rural areas

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/15 14:00:18





The ministry requires local law enforcement authorities to intensify the crackdown on Internet bars who admit minors, fail to check customers' ID cards, and operate bars without a license.



Data showed that more than 490,000 law enforcement personnel across the country have inspected more than 190,000 bars, settled 3,573 cases, suspended 244 Internet bars for rectification and revoked the licenses of 18 bars.



The ministry has blacklisted 52 Internet bars whose licenses were revoked for admitting minors. The legal representatives or owners of these Internet bars are forbidden from opening another Internet bar for five years.



The ministry said it will continue to strengthen the management of Internet bars, step up routine inspections and improve the blacklist system.

