Top political advisor stresses innovation of public hospital operation

China's political advisors on Friday raised suggestions on how to further reforms in medical and health services at a bi-weekly consultation session presided over by top political advisor Wang Yang.



Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said advancing reforms of public hospitals is an important way to resolve the difficulty and high expenses of medical services.



"Efforts should be made to accomplish new development on new operation mechanisms of public hospitals," said Wang.



A total of 13 political advisors put forward proposals ranging from adjusting medical service prices to reforming personnel management and compensation systems.



The nonprofit nature of public hospitals should be upheld while quality-centered mechanisms should be established, they said, adding compensation should be based on factors including economic development, social responsibility and occupational risk.



Some advisors also suggested that non-governmental sectors should be encouraged to invest in medical and health services.

