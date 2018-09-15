China intensifies crackdown on illegal children's books, online content

The National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications on Friday publicized several major cases concerning illegal publications and online content that could affect juveniles.



In one case in central China's Hunan Province, more than 10 million copies of illegal publications that are deemed harmful to juveniles were confiscated, with a total market price of 114 million yuan (16.7 million U.S. dollars).



Chinese authorities launched a campaign earlier this year to foster a healthy cultural environment for children.



Three cases of spreading child pornography and 19 cases concerning copyright infringement were also disclosed by the office.



More than 2 million web links to harmful content were eliminated. In addition, 15 online short video apps were closed or removed from app stores.

