Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed railway to start operation on Sept. 23

Stewards of the high-speed train G3001 to south China's Hong Kong receive training in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 14, 2018. The Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed railway will officially start operation on Sept. 23. The train G3001 will run from Fuzhou to Hong Kong at that time. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

