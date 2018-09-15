India's ailing Goa chief minister to be flown to Delhi for treatment

Manohar Parrikar, the ailing chief minister of India's western state of Goa, will be flown to Delhi Saturday for treatment, officials said.



"Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will be brought today to Delhi in a special flight for treatment," a BJP leader said. "He is expected to reach Delhi this afternoon and most probably he will be admitted at premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)."



Parrikar was admitted to a hospital in Candolim on Thursday afternoon after he complained of uneasiness.



Parrikar's shifting to Delhi comes after intervention from the ruling BJP's high command.



Parrikar has been in and out of hospitals since the beginning of this year. He has also been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital previously.



The 62-year-old former defense minister went to the United States for three months for a pancreatic ailment.



Local media reports said Parrikar had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah over phone on Friday and expressed his "inability" to continue in the top post owing to his health.



Meanwhile, BJP is sending a team to the coastal state on Monday to take stock of the governance situation and make special arrangements, reports said.

