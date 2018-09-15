World Cleanup Day marked across world

Volunteers collect garbage along the street to mark the World Cleanup Day in Vientiane, capital of Laos, on Sept. 15, 2018.(Xinhua/Liu Ailun)
Volunteers collect garbage along the street to mark the World Cleanup Day in Vientiane, capital of Laos, on Sept. 15, 2018.(Xinhua/Liu Ailun)
Volunteers collect garbage along the street to mark the World Cleanup Day in Vientiane, capital of Laos, on Sept. 15, 2018.(Xinhua/Liu Ailun)
Volunteers participate in a cleaning activity to mark the World Cleanup Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)
Volunteers participate in a cleaning activity to mark the World Cleanup Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)
A volunteer participates in a cleaning activity to mark the World Cleanup Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)
A volunteer shows collected trash during a cleaning activity to mark the World Cleanup Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)
A volunteer participates in a cleaning activity to mark the World Cleanup Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)
Volunteers participate in a cleaning activity to mark the World Cleanup Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)
Volunteers participate in a cleaning activity to mark the World Cleanup Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)