World Cleanup Day marked across world

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/15 16:21:58

Volunteers collect garbage along the street to mark the World Cleanup Day in Vientiane, capital of Laos, on Sept. 15, 2018.(Xinhua/Liu Ailun)


 

Volunteers collect garbage along the street to mark the World Cleanup Day in Vientiane, capital of Laos, on Sept. 15, 2018.(Xinhua/Liu Ailun)


 

Volunteers collect garbage along the street to mark the World Cleanup Day in Vientiane, capital of Laos, on Sept. 15, 2018.(Xinhua/Liu Ailun)


 

Volunteers participate in a cleaning activity to mark the World Cleanup Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)


 

Volunteers participate in a cleaning activity to mark the World Cleanup Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)


 

A volunteer participates in a cleaning activity to mark the World Cleanup Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)


 

A volunteer shows collected trash during a cleaning activity to mark the World Cleanup Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)


 

A volunteer participates in a cleaning activity to mark the World Cleanup Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)


 

Volunteers participate in a cleaning activity to mark the World Cleanup Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)


 

Volunteers participate in a cleaning activity to mark the World Cleanup Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus