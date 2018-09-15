Japan-born panda cub makes public debut in Wakayama

Giant panda Rauhin licks her newly born baby at Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama, Japan on September 13, 2018. The panda cub will meet tourists twice a day, at 10:15 to 10:35 in the morning and 14:40 to 15:00 in the afternoon local time. The panda cub was born on August 14, as 16th panda born at the zoo, weighed only 75 grams. (Photo/IC)

