Local govt strengthens ecological protection of Qiandao Lake in China's Zhejiang

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2018 shows volunteers salvaging floating waste at Qiandao Lake in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province. The local government strengthens ecological protection via cleaning the surface of Qiandao Lake. Approximately 20 boats of spontaneously-organized salvage crews also engage in the protection work. Qiandao Lake is known as Thousand Islet Lake as 1,078 islands are scattered across the lake. It is a famous spot for sightseeing in China. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

