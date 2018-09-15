China issues alert for rainstorms

China's national observatory has issued an orange alert for heavy rain expected to hit south China within days.



From Saturday night until Tuesday, rainstorms are expected in most parts of southeast China as well as southwest China's Guizhou and Yunnan provinces, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).



Some areas are expected to experience downpours of up to 80 mm per hour, the NMC said.



The center advised local governments to take precautions against possible flooding, landslides, and mudslides caused by the heavy rain and recommended outdoor activities be halted in hazardous areas.



China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system for storms, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

