Germany's population increases in 2017 due to immigration

The total population of Germany stood at 82.8 million as of the end of 2017, increased by 270,700 persons compared with the previous year, Germany's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) published on Friday.



The increase is solely due to the fact that the number of immigrants surpassed that of emigrants by 405,000, according to the Destatis.



At the same time, 147,000 more people died than those were born, while birth deficit stood at 119,000 people in 2016. As a result, overall population growth was lower than in the two previous years.



At the end of 2017, around 9.7 million foreign citizens lived in Germany, an increase of 5 percent compared to the previous year.



The proportion of foreigners in the total population increased from 11.2 percent in 2016 to 11.7 percent in 2017.

