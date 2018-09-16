UAE, Jordan FMs discuss regional issues, bilateral cooperation

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday discussed with his visiting Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi regional issues and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, UAE state news agency WAM reported.



The two diplomats exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Syria, according to WAM.



They emphasized the important role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, and the need to continue rallying international support to enable the agency to perform its tasks for the Palestinian refugees.



Sheikh Abdullah applauded the great efforts by Jordan in support of UNRWA, saying the UAE will continue to provide necessary support to Jordan.



For Safadi, he highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Jordan.

