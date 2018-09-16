Mooncake, traditional dessert of Mid-Autumn Festival

Bakers make moon cakes at a bakery in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 14, 2018. Moon cake is Chinese people's traditional dessert during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the 8th month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year.(Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

