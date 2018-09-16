Mooncake, traditional dessert of Mid-Autumn Festival

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/16 8:30:22

Bakers make moon cakes at a bakery in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 14, 2018. Moon cake is Chinese people's traditional dessert during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the 8th month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year.(Xinhua/Chen Qibao)



 

A baker makes moon cakes at a bakery in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 14, 2018. Moon cake is Chinese people's traditional dessert during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the 8th month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year.(Xinhua/Chen Qibao)



 

A baker makes moon cakes at a bakery in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 14, 2018. Moon cake is Chinese people's traditional dessert during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the 8th month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year.(Xinhua/Chen Qibao)



 

A baker makes moon cakes at a bakery in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 14, 2018. Moon cake is Chinese people's traditional dessert during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the 8th month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year.(Xinhua/Chen Qibao)



 

Moon cakes are prepared at a bakery in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 14, 2018. Moon cake is Chinese people's traditional dessert during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the 8th month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year.(Xinhua/Chen Qibao)



 

Customers taste moon cakes at a bakery in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 14, 2018. Moon cake is Chinese people's traditional dessert during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the 8th month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year.(Xinhua/Chen Qibao)



 

A baker prepares to make moon cakes at a bakery in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 14, 2018. Moon cake is Chinese people's traditional dessert during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the 8th month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 24 this year.(Xinhua/Chen Qibao)



 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus