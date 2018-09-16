Children greet 2018 National Science Day across China

Children accompanied by their parents learn about optics knowledge at Science and Technology Museum in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 15, 2018. Various activities are scheduled to be held from Sept. 15 to Sept. 21 across China to greet the 2018 National Science Day held each year. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A man shows how to operate a hand-driven generator to his child at the People Square in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 15, 2018. Various activities are scheduled to be held from Sept. 15 to Sept. 21 across China to greet the 2018 National Science Day held each year. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiuke)

A child operates optical lens at Science and Technology Museum in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 15, 2018. Various activities are scheduled to be held from Sept. 15 to Sept. 21 across China to greet the 2018 National Science Day held each year. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A staff member introduces knowledge of colorful silkworm cocoon to children and their parents at Beipei District in Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, Sept. 15, 2018. Various activities are scheduled to be held from Sept. 15 to Sept. 21 across China to greet the 2018 National Science Day held each year. (Xinhua/Qin Tingfu)

A child learns mathematical knowledge through an interactive device at Science and Technology Museum in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 15, 2018. Various activities are scheduled to be held from Sept. 15 to Sept. 21 across China to greet the 2018 National Science Day held each year. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Children accompanied by their parents experience electromagnetic devices at Science and Technology Museum in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 15, 2018. Various activities are scheduled to be held from Sept. 15 to Sept. 21 across China to greet the 2018 National Science Day held each year. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Children have a close contact with silkworms during a sericulture-related knowledge promotion activity at Beipei District in Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, Sept. 15, 2018. Various activities are scheduled to be held from Sept. 15 to Sept. 21 across China to greet the 2018 National Science Day held each year. (Xinhua/Qin Tingfu)