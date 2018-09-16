4G network installed to ensure mining safety in Hubei

High-speed 4G network has been installed in an iron mine 500 meters deep in central China's Hubei Province to improve mining safety and production efficiency.



"Miners are able to send photos, videos and voice messages from underground via 4G network, so that experts can give instructions and solve problems from the control center," said Sun Baoping, an engineer at Chengchao mining company, a subsidiary of Wuhan Iron and Steel Group.



Most Chinese mines now use 2G networks for underground telecommunications, which can not meet the needs for the use of more information technology in the mining industry, Sun said.



Sealed barrels were used to contain optic cables to avoid spark-triggered explosion in gas-rich mine shafts, and antennas were integrated and kept in remote radio units to stay away from dusts and enhance signal, said Zhang Liang from China Mobile's Ezhou city branch.



So far 4G signals have covered three tunnels of the iron mine, providing better telecommunication service, improving the efficiency of production and emergency rescue, and facilitating the use of "intelligent mining" technology in the future, Sun said.

