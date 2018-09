Fishermen restart fishing on Changdang Lake after 20-month fishing ban

Fishermen pull fishing nets on the Changdang Lake in Changzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 15, 2018. Fishermen here restarted fishing after about 20-month-long fishing ban on the Changdang Lake. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

Fishermen show a big fish caught on the Changdang Lake in Changzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 15, 2018. Fishermen here restarted fishing after about 20-month-long fishing ban on the Changdang Lake. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 15, 2018 shows fishermen pulling fishing nets on the Changdang Lake in Changzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Fishermen here restarted fishing after about 20-month-long fishing ban on the Changdang Lake. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

Fishermen weighs a big fish caught on the Changdang Lake in Changzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 15, 2018. Fishermen here restarted fishing after about 20-month-long fishing ban on the Changdang Lake. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)