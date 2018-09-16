Water diversion project turns arid land into farmland in Hanjiaoshui Township

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2018 shows farmland in Hanjiaoshui Township of Zhongning County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In 2004, a project diverting water from the Yellow River eased Hanjiaoshui's water shortage. Since then, arid land of the town were converted into farmland. Many migrant workers returned hometown to plant corn and watermelon in an effort to develop cultivation industry. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

