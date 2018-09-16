China's 'Tian En' ship wraps up maiden Arctic tour in Sweden

The Tian En cargo ship of China's COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers Co., is seen at the Swedish port of Harnosand, on Sept. 15, 2018. Chinese cargo ship Tian En arrived Saturday at the Swedish port of Harnosand, ending its maiden voyage across the Arctic region to deliver wind power equipment to Europe. (Xinhua/Liu Hongxia)

