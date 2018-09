Upcoming Mid-autumn Festival celebrated in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

A woman holding a lantern walks during a celebration to welcome the upcoming Mid-autumn Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)

People watch the traditional puppetry show during a celebration to welcome the upcoming Mid-autumn Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)

A girl holds a lantern during a celebration to welcome the upcoming Mid-autumn Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)

People watch the lion dance during a celebration to welcome the upcoming Mid-autumn Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)

Children prepare lanterns during a celebration to welcome the upcoming Mid-autumn Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)

Local residents perform dragon dance during a celebration to welcome the upcoming Mid-autumn Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)