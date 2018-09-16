Gems and jewellery exhibition held in Islamabad, Pakistan

A variety of precious stones are seen during the gems and jewellery exhibition in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Sept. 14, 2018. The three-day gems and jewellery exhibition kicked off in Islamabad on Friday. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

A trader arranges his stones during the gems and jewellery exhibition in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Sept. 14, 2018. The three-day gems and jewellery exhibition kicked off in Islamabad on Friday. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

People visit stall during the gems and jewellery exhibition in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Sept. 14, 2018. The three-day gems and jewellery exhibition kicked off in Islamabad on Friday. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)