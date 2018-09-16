Balloon's Day Parade of 2018 Brussels Comic Strip Festival held in Belgium

A balloon of Garfield is seen during the Balloon's Day Parade of the 2018 Brussels Comic Strip Festival in the center of Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2018. The Balloon's Day Parade is a traditional show during each year's comic festival. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People watch a balloon of Gaston Lagaffe during the Balloon's Day Parade of the 2018 Brussels Comic Strip Festival in the center of Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2018. The Balloon's Day Parade is a traditional show during each year's comic festival. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A balloon of Le Chat is seen during the Balloon's Day Parade of the 2018 Brussels Comic Strip Festival in the center of Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2018. The Balloon's Day Parade is a traditional show during each year's comic festival. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People dressed as stormtroopers in the Star Wars attend the Balloon's Day Parade of the 2018 Brussels Comic Strip Festival in the center of Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2018. The Balloon's Day Parade is a traditional show during each year's comic festival. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People attend the Balloon's Day Parade of the 2018 Brussels Comic Strip Festival in the center of Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2018. The Balloon's Day Parade is a traditional show during each year's comic festival. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Musicians play bagpipes during the Balloon's Day Parade of the 2018 Brussels Comic Strip Festival in the center of Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2018. The Balloon's Day Parade is a traditional show during each year's comic festival. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People dressed in the costume of the Star Wars attend the Balloon's Day Parade of the 2018 Brussels Comic Strip Festival in the center of Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2018. The Balloon's Day Parade is a traditional show during each year's comic festival. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)