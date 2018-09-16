China Open House Day attracts visitors at Chinese Mission to EU in Brussels

A guest shows a Chinese character written by herself during the Chinese open house day at the Chinese Mission to the EU in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2018. Featuring various activities which are full of Chinese culture, the China Open House Day attracted many visitors. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A visitor (L) learns to make dumplings during the Chinese open house day at the Chinese Mission to the EU in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2018. Featuring various activities which are full of Chinese culture, the China Open House Day attracted many visitors. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Children attend the Chinese open house day at the Chinese Mission to the EU in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2018. Featuring various activities which are full of Chinese culture, the China Open House Day attracted many visitors. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Visitors watch the dance during the Chinese open house day at the Chinese Mission to the EU in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2018. Featuring various activities which are full of Chinese culture, the China Open House Day attracted many visitors. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Guests draw kites during the Chinese open house day at the Chinese Mission to the EU in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2018. Featuring various activities which are full of Chinese culture, the China Open House Day attracted many visitors. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)