Children greet upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Hefei, E China

Children take part in a lantern-riddle activity to greet the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at a community in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Children make lanterns to greet the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at a community in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Children show lanterns they made to greet the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at a community in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

A child takes part in a lantern-riddle activity to greet the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at a community in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)