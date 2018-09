Hong Kong issues top typhoon warning as Mangkhut nears

The Hong Kong Observatory issued the No. 10 hurricane signal, the top level warning, at 9:40 a.m on Sunday.



This means that winds with speeds of 118 km per hour or more are expected.



At 10:00 a.m., severe typhoon Mangkhut was centered about 150 km south-southeast of Hong Kong, near 21.0 degrees north 114.5 degrees east, and is forecast to move west-northwest at about 30 km per hour towards the coast of western parts of China's Guangdong province.