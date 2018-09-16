Philippines' death toll from super typhoon Mangkhut climbs to 25

The death toll of powerful Typhoon Mangkhut that swept through northern end of the Philippine Luzon Island climbed to 25, local media reported on Sunday.



Quoting the Philippine Presidential Political Adviser Francis Tolentino, the reports said the 20 deaths were from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) in Luzon Island, four from Nueva Vizcaya, and one from the Ilocos Region.



Two others were reported missing also in CAR, the reports said.



The super typhoon Mangkhut, which made landfall at 1:40 a.m. local time on Saturday in northern Philippines, also uprooted trees, ripped off roofs, shattered windows and triggered landslides and floods in many parts of the island.



Mangkhut exited this Southeast Asian country on Saturday night.

