China-ASEAN Expo concludes in south China

Visitors are seen at 15th China-Asean Expo held at the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 15, 2018. The 15th China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit concluded here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

People select jadeware during the 15th China-ASEAN Expo at the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 15, 2018. The 15th China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit concluded here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Photo taken on Sept. 15, 2018 shows Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 15th China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit concluded here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 15, 2018 shows Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 15th China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit concluded here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)