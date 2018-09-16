Flights cancelled, schools closed as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches

More than 400 flights at two airports in China's southernmost island Province of Hainan were cancelled Sunday morning, with all coastal resorts and schools closed, as Typhoon Mangkhut approached.



Mangkhut is forecast to be the strongest typhoon in China this year and is expected to land in south China's Guangdong Province on Sunday afternoon or evening, packing strong gales of 50 meters per second, according to China's National Meteorological Center.



Hainan to the south of Guangdong has been affected by strong gales and heavy downpours.



All airlines have informed passengers of typhoon-affected flight cancellations in advance, according to airports in the cities of Haikou and Sanya. So far, no passengers have been stranded at the airports.



The Hainan provincial tourist department has ordered all scenic areas, schools and outdoor businesses to close on Sunday and Monday morning.



Guangdong has taken similar precautions.



By Saturday, fishing boats in coastal cities of Guangdong were called into harbor. Ferry services in the Qiongzhou Strait linking Guangdong and Hainan were suspended from Saturday morning.



Flights via Shenzhen Airport were all cancelled on Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday. All long-distance coach services through the city were suspended from 6 p.m. Saturday.

