Int'l Coastal Clean-Up Day marked in Lebanon

Volunteers collect garbage at Ramlet El-Bayda beach in Beirut, Lebanon on Sept, 15, 2018, during International Coastal Clean-Up Day. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Volunteers collect garbage at Ramlet El-Bayda beach in Beirut, Lebanon on Sept, 15, 2018, during International Coastal Clean-Up Day. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Volunteers filter garbage out of sands at Ramlet El-Bayda beach in Beirut, Lebanon on Sept, 15, 2018, during International Coastal Clean-Up Day. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

A volunteer puts bags of garbage together at Ramlet El-Bayda beach in Beirut, Lebanon on Sept, 15, 2018, during International Coastal Clean-Up Day. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Volunteers collect garbage near Ramlet El-Bayda beach in Beirut, Lebanon on Sept, 15, 2018, during International Coastal Clean-Up Day. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Volunteers collect garbage at Ramlet El-Bayda beach in Beirut, Lebanon on Sept, 15, 2018, during International Coastal Clean-Up Day. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Volunteers collect garbage at Ramlet El-Bayda beach in Beirut, Lebanon on Sept, 15, 2018, during International Coastal Clean-Up Day. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Volunteers filter garbage out of sands at Ramlet El-Bayda beach in Beirut, Lebanon on Sept, 15, 2018, during International Coastal Clean-Up Day. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Volunteers collect garbage at Ramlet El-Bayda beach in Beirut, Lebanon on Sept, 15, 2018, during International Coastal Clean-Up Day. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)