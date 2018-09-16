Macao upgrades typhoon signal to No.10 as Mangkhut arrives

Macao has upgraded its typhoon signal to highest No.10 level on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. local time, as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches with raging storms to the special administrative region (SAR).



Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau had hoisted Signal No.10 and said that severe Typhoon Mangkhut is located about 160 km southeast of Macao and moves toward the Pearl River Delta.



Macao's all land, marine and air transport were canceled.



Macao's water and power supply still went well and mobile phone signal functioned as usual.



As of 10:30 a.m. local time, there were 938 people moving into Macao's 16 emergency shelters, where food and drinkable water were provided.



Some 26 incidents of falling trees and advertisement boards were reported so far, said Macao's Civil Emergency Response Center.

