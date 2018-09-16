Wellington named New Zealand's best destination by Lonely Planet







Photo taken on Sept. 10, 2018 shows the scenery in Wellington, New Zealand. Wellington has been named New Zealand's best destination in the latest Lonely Planet guidebook, with the city branded "one of the coolest little capitals in the world". (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on July 27, 2018 shows fur seals at Sinclair Seal Colony, south of Wellington, New Zealand. Wellington has been named New Zealand's best destination in the latest Lonely Planet guidebook, with the city branded "one of the coolest little capitals in the world". (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on June 9, 2018 shows wind turbines in Wellington, New Zealand. Wellington has been named New Zealand's best destination in the latest Lonely Planet guidebook, with the city branded "one of the coolest little capitals in the world". (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on Sept. 15, 2018 shows a cable car in Wellington, New Zealand. Wellington has been named New Zealand's best destination in the latest Lonely Planet guidebook, with the city branded "one of the coolest little capitals in the world". (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on Sept. 10, 2018 shows a plane preparing to land in Wellington, New Zealand. Wellington has been named New Zealand's best destination in the latest Lonely Planet guidebook, with the city branded "one of the coolest little capitals in the world". (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on July 14, 2018 shows the scenery in Wellington, New Zealand. Wellington has been named New Zealand's best destination in the latest Lonely Planet guidebook, with the city branded "one of the coolest little capitals in the world". (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on Sept. 10, 2018 shows the Willis Street in Wellington, New Zealand. Wellington has been named New Zealand's best destination in the latest Lonely Planet guidebook, with the city branded "one of the coolest little capitals in the world". (Xinhua/Guo Lei)