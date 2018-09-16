New dinosaur species fossil discovered in China







Photo shows the "Sunshi Yizhou dinosaur" displayed at the museum in Lufeng Dinosaur Valley in Lufeng, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Chinese scientists have found the fossil of a new dinosaur species in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The findings were recently published by the journal Scientific Reports. Researchers have named the new species Yizhousaurus sunae, known in Chinese as Sunshi Yizhou dinosaur, after Chinese scientist Sun Ailing for her great contribution to vertebrate paleontology. (Xinhua/Zhang Qiannan)

Photo shows the head bones of "Sunshi Yizhou" dinosaur and their corresponding line drawings.

A drawing shows the restored map of "Sunshi Yizhou" dinosaur bones (A, upper) and the sketch map of its original state buried underground (B).