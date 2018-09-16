India’s ban on Huawei, ZTE to ‘please US’ will be opposed by local telecoms operators: experts





India's exclusion of Chinese telecom equipment companies from 5G trials will eventually hurt its own telecoms industry and is a move that follows the US in terms of politicizing business deals, experts said on Sunday.Several Indian media outlets have reported that the Indian Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has barred Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp from its list of companies to work with local firms in 5G technology-based trials due to "security" concerns.The move follows Western countries such as Australia and the US in forbidding Huawei and ZTE for security reasons."We're cooperating actively with local telecom operators and the government in India as usual, and local authorities and partners hold an open attitude toward cooperating with us in meeting demands for 5G network construction," a Huawei PR representative said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Saturday night.The Chinese company is also working normally with local operators on 5G trials, the PR representative added.ZTE had not responded to a press inquiry from the Global Times as of press time on Sunday.The lack of participation from Huawei and ZTE, two leading firms in 5G technology, will eventually slow down the process of 5G development in India and also increase costs, Xiang Ligang, chief executive of telecom industry news site cctime.com, told the Global Times on Sunday."Surely, local telecoms service operators will not accept this outcome, and will force the Indian government to let them in," he said.The Indian telecoms authority has written to other foreign companies including Cisco, Samsung, Ericsson and Nokia to welcome them to partner with local firms on 5G trials, and the government is planning to showcase specific 5G use cases by early 2019, according to the Economic Times.India usually blocks Chinese investment, especially in some sensitive sectors, by using the excuse of safeguarding national security in line with their intention to please the US and by adopting a tough stance against China, Tian Guangqiang, assistant research fellow with the National Institute of International Strategy at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Sunday.In August, the US banned government personnel from using Huawei technologies while Australia barred the company from providing equipment to support the country's new telecommunications networks."Politicizing business activities leads to a deteriorating business environment for foreign investment, which will hinder Chinese investment in India in the future," Tian said.Chinese companies have edges not only in terms of prices but also network infrastructure, he noted. "The ban on Huawei and ZTE will make 5G services too expensive for low-income Indian populations," he added.DoT had not responded to a press request by the Global Times for further explanation on the matter as of press time on Sunday.