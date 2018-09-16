Mexico celebrates 208th anniversary of Independence Day







Photo taken on Sept. 15, 2018 shows fireworks over the Metropolitan Cathedral during the celebrations of the 208th anniversary of the Mexican Independence Day, at Zocalo Square, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

People participate in the celebrations of the 208th anniversary of the Mexican Independence Day, at Zocalo Square, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

People take a selfie as they participate in the celebrations of the 208th anniversary of the Mexican Independence Day, at Zocalo Square, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Photo taken on Sept. 15, 2018 shows fireworks over the Metropolitan Cathedral during the celebrations of the 208th anniversary of the Mexican Independence Day, at Zocalo Square, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

People participate in the celebrations of the 208th anniversary of the Mexican Independence Day, at Zocalo Square, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A man participates in the celebrations of the 208th anniversary of the Mexican Independence Day, at Zocalo Square, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on Sept. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)