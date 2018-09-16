Learning Chinese

Chat attack

amiable fool



豁达怂



(huòdá sónɡ)

A: I heard that you experienced a break up recently, but you look just fine. Are you over it?



我听说你最近失恋了,可是没看到你难过啊,是不是没事了？



(wǒ tīnɡshuō nǐ zuìjìn shīliàn le, kěshì méi kàndào nǐ nánɡuò a, shìbùshì méishì le?)

B: No way I'm that fast. You just haven't seen me crying when I'm by myself. It's just that I'm an amiable fool, on the outside I look amiable, but actually I'm just running from my pain.



哪有那么快,你是没看到我一个人难过的时候。我不过是豁达怂,表面很豁达,其实只不过是在逃避痛苦而已。



(nǎyǒu nàme kuài, nǐ shì méi kàndào wǒ yīɡèrén nánɡuò de shíhou. wǒ búɡuò shì huòdá sónɡ, biǎomiàn hěn huòdá, qíshí zhǐbúɡuò shì zài táobì tònɡkǔ éryǐ.)

A: Sometimes running from one's pain can be a good thing. I hope you get out from this gray cloud soon!



有时候选择逃避痛苦也是件好事,希望你尽早走出来！



(yǒu shíhou xuǎnzé táobì tònɡkǔ yěshì jiàn hǎoshì, xīwànɡ nǐ jìnzǎo zǒu chūlái! )

B: Thanks, I will try to move on. Don't worry about me!



谢谢了,我会努力翻篇的。别担心我！



(xièxiè le, wǒ huì nǔlì fānpiān de. bié dānxīn wǒ!)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









