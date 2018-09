The main body of a deep-sea salvage vessel starts construction on Saturday in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province. The vessel, which measures 177.1 meters in length and 33 meters in width, can travel up to 10,000 nautical miles in 60 days. The ship is expected to be delivered to Shanghai Salvage Co in 2020. The vessel has been designed to work at a depth of 6,000 meters, extending from the current rate of 3,000 meters.