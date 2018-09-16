Although your kind nature means you will do anything for love, there are times you just have to put your foot down. There is a big difference between being supportive and being a pushover. It is up to you to find the right balance. Your lucky numbers: 1, 5, 8, 14, 17.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



It is time for you to make some noise at work. Do not shy away from taking the lead when facing difficult problems and everyone else will fall in line. Your tendency to pay attention to details will enable you to provide valuable insight that no one else can. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Do not stand idly by when you see something that is wrong today. It may not be your place, but by pointing out issues that no one else seems to have noticed you will be able to prevent a disaster. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



It's time for you to come to your senses when it comes to an issue about which you have been deliberately lying to yourself. It is never easy to face the ugly truths about ourselves, but doing so is the only way to a better and happier you. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You won't need to steer away from confrontation today. Those around you will stand on your side when you need them the most. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You will receive a new piece of information that will shed some light on a long-standing problem. Take the time to contemplate what this means before you take action. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



An opportunity will present itself to you if you take the time out to attend a social event. The connections you build today will become extremely valuable tools that you can use down the line. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



While dreams can motivate us to achieve bigger and greater things, you cannot ignore reality completely. It's time to sit down and get to the root of all the problems you have been encountering recently. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



A positive attitude will be your best defense against the negativity that you see around you. Sure things can seem bleak sometimes, but giving in to despair is not going to help change anything. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You won't need to go looking for trouble today, as it will find you soon enough. Keeping things low-key will go a long way toward ensuring a little bad luck doesn't end up becoming a disaster. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



While it may be natural for you to play the hero, sometimes you have to let others deal with the consequences of their actions. It may be tough watching someone make a mistake, but some people only learn to keep their hand out of the fire after they've been burned. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Certain events may have you wondering if either you or the world has gone crazy. Your best bet will be to keep your head low until this all blows over. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You may experience a nagging feeling in the back of your mind today. Do not ignore it as it very well might be your subconscious trying to pass along some very important information. ✭✭✭