Puzzle

ACROSS1 Run past the center5 Female pigs9 Dads near hay14 European volcano15 Rug-buyer's measure16 Certain discriminator17 Clinch, as a victory18 Stuff to capacity19 Massachusetts university20 Pessimist's testing technique?23 Up to, for short24 Work unit25 Private, as thoughts27 "Who ___ to judge?"28 Brief time period30 Dazed and confused32 1 billion-plus country35 Sunny courtyards37 With it, if you're 7838 Pessimist's proposal hope?41 Its shell is edible42 City by Marseilles43 Horse opera44 Strike, in a way46 "The ___ Has Landed"47 Pitcher's moneymaker48 Do fingerpainting50 Function51 They accompany "ohs"54 Pessimist's ledger sheet heading?58 Readies60 Walk in water61 One way to run62 Flight attendant's' domain63 Selling one's goods64 Mislead knowingly65 Blows the victory66 Swedish "Lawrence"67 Disgusting foodDOWN1 Adjust a trip meter2 Reproductive organs3 Complicated situation4 Angel's symbol5 Hot expedition6 Letter-shaped fitting7 Make two metals one8 It's shaken at the table9 Glossy gown material10 Lizard in a home11 A weapon discharge12 Supreme ending13 Aves.? No, close21 NOW apply the proper postage22 Castor bean poison26 Late movie star Christopher27 Put on YouTube28 Trial recorder29 Runs allowed stats31 Copycat32 Diminutive brats33 Manicurist's charges?34 Like unmemorable sleep35 Full of eagerness36 Deep admirer39 Rock of Australia40 Skedaddle45 Boys, girls, men, women47 Some poplars49 Relatives of donkeys50 Milk producer51 Run ___ of (violate)52 Zoo creature, (briefly)53 Exorbitant, as a price55 Missing from base56 Vintner's valley57 Delta 88 maker, once, briefly58 Intimate friend59 Brazilian tourist spot, briefly

Solution