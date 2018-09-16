Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/9/16 16:33:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Run past the center

  5 Female pigs

  9 Dads near hay

 14 European volcano

 15 Rug-buyer's measure

 16 Certain discriminator

 17 Clinch, as a victory

 18 Stuff to capacity

 19 Massachusetts university

 20 Pessimist's testing technique?

 23 Up to, for short

 24 Work unit

 25 Private, as thoughts

 27 "Who ___ to judge?"

 28 Brief time period

 30 Dazed and confused

 32 1 billion-plus country

 35 Sunny courtyards

 37 With it, if you're 78

 38 Pessimist's proposal hope?

 41 Its shell is edible

 42 City by Marseilles

 43 Horse opera

 44 Strike, in a way

 46 "The ___ Has Landed"

 47 Pitcher's moneymaker

 48 Do fingerpainting

 50 Function

 51 They accompany "ohs"

 54 Pessimist's ledger sheet heading?

 58 Readies

60 Walk in water

 61 One way to run

 62 Flight attendant's' domain

 63 Selling one's goods

 64 Mislead knowingly

 65 Blows the victory

 66 Swedish "Lawrence"

 67 Disgusting food

DOWN

  1 Adjust a trip meter

  2 Reproductive organs

  3 Complicated situation

  4 Angel's symbol

  5 Hot expedition

  6 Letter-shaped fitting

  7 Make two metals one

  8 It's shaken at the table

  9 Glossy gown material

 10 Lizard in a home

 11 A weapon discharge

 12 Supreme ending

 13 Aves.? No, close

 21 NOW apply the proper postage

 22 Castor bean poison

 26 Late movie star Christopher

 27 Put on YouTube

 28 Trial recorder

 29 Runs allowed stats

 31 Copycat

 32 Diminutive brats

 33 Manicurist's charges?

 34 Like unmemorable sleep

 35 Full of eagerness

 36 Deep admirer

 39 Rock of Australia

 40 Skedaddle

45 Boys, girls, men, women

 47 Some poplars

 49 Relatives of donkeys

 50 Milk producer

 51 Run ___ of (violate)

 52 Zoo creature, (briefly)

 53 Exorbitant, as a price

 55 Missing from base

 56 Vintner's valley

 57 Delta 88 maker, once, briefly

 58 Intimate friend

 59 Brazilian tourist spot, briefly

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
