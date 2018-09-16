Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Run past the center
5 Female pigs
9 Dads near hay
14 European volcano
15 Rug-buyer's measure
16 Certain discriminator
17 Clinch, as a victory
18 Stuff to capacity
19 Massachusetts university
20 Pessimist's testing technique?
23 Up to, for short
24 Work unit
25 Private, as thoughts
27 "Who ___ to judge?"
28 Brief time period
30 Dazed and confused
32 1 billion-plus country
35 Sunny courtyards
37 With it, if you're 78
38 Pessimist's proposal hope?
41 Its shell is edible
42 City by Marseilles
43 Horse opera
44 Strike, in a way
46 "The ___ Has Landed"
47 Pitcher's moneymaker
48 Do fingerpainting
50 Function
51 They accompany "ohs"
54 Pessimist's ledger sheet heading?
58 Readies
60 Walk in water
61 One way to run
62 Flight attendant's' domain
63 Selling one's goods
64 Mislead knowingly
65 Blows the victory
66 Swedish "Lawrence"
67 Disgusting food
DOWN
1 Adjust a trip meter
2 Reproductive organs
3 Complicated situation
4 Angel's symbol
5 Hot expedition
6 Letter-shaped fitting
7 Make two metals one
8 It's shaken at the table
9 Glossy gown material
10 Lizard in a home
11 A weapon discharge
12 Supreme ending
13 Aves.? No, close
21 NOW apply the proper postage
22 Castor bean poison
26 Late movie star Christopher
27 Put on YouTube
28 Trial recorder
29 Runs allowed stats
31 Copycat
32 Diminutive brats
33 Manicurist's charges?
34 Like unmemorable sleep
35 Full of eagerness
36 Deep admirer
39 Rock of Australia
40 Skedaddle
45 Boys, girls, men, women
47 Some poplars
49 Relatives of donkeys
50 Milk producer
51 Run ___ of (violate)
52 Zoo creature, (briefly)
53 Exorbitant, as a price
55 Missing from base
56 Vintner's valley
57 Delta 88 maker, once, briefly
58 Intimate friend
59 Brazilian tourist spot, briefly
Solution