140,000 BMW 3-series vehicles to be recalled in China

German auto brand BMW will recall more than 139,000 of its 3-series vehicles in China from Nov. 9 over a defect in the air-conditioning system, according to a statement from China's market regulator.



The recall covers 89,309 vehicles manufactured in China between May 2005 and July 2011, and 50,143 imported vehicles manufactured between January 2005 and July 2011, the State Administration for Market Regulation said.



"A part in the air-conditioning blower may wear after use and lead to rising resistance, which may cause an increase in temperature and raise the chance of a fire," the authority said.



BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd., a joint venture based in northeast China, and BMW China Automotive Trading Ltd. will check the vehicles and replace the defective parts free of charge.

