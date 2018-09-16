UK university students in Shanghai attend Study China program

Photo: VCG

Chinese calligraphy is a unique skill reflecting a calligrapher's emotions, like sadness or happiness. It has a large number of admirers at home and abroad.This summer, 220 students from UK universities attended a Study China program held at Shanghai's East China Normal University, where they learned Putonghua, calligraphy, tai chi and Chinese history for three weeks.The Global Times spoke with several of these students about their feelings toward learning calligraphy. Most showed great interest and enthusiasm toward calligraphy as well as Chinese culture. Some expressed that they think calligraphy is quite relaxing and makes them feel comfortable.Manisha Thind, a 19-year-old student from UCL (University College London), told the Global Times that she was excited to try calligraphy, "Because I feel like it would be easier and very relaxing." Danielle Fenton, 20, a student from Queen's University, echoed this opinion. She said "calligraphy is very fun; it's beautiful, and very therapeutic."Fenton said she tried it back at home, but it was different than what she is learning in China. "I found it's actually very interesting." Natasha Carberry, a 23-year-old student from the University of Bradford, likewise found her calligraphy classes "very interesting." She said that the way Putonghua is written is elegant, and calligraphers put a lot of emotion and a lot of feeling behind their words.Bethan Watson, 23, from the University of Exeter, thinks that calligraphy is very hard, because "it's infused with so much culture and history," and even though it was enjoyable, she still can't see herself ever being a natural at it."My drawings were not good," Watson laughed, adding that calligraphy was the most difficult class for her compared with others like tai chi and Putonghua. "I think you have to have an appreciation for it," Watson added.Tiffany Campbell, 21, from the University of the West of England told the Global Times that calligraphy is her favorite class. "I didn't really understand just how intricate and how much effort, how much passion, goes into calligraphy before I started doing it here," Campbell said."I really enjoyed the fact that I can tell the differences in calligraphy styles when walking around Shanghai. And just being able to try it myself makes me really appreciate the amount of passion that goes to each and every character that it written."Meanwhile, Kristen Buckle, 21, from the University of Exeter, said she ended up making a fan with a Chinese character on it. She wrote the character for love on it.This story is based on a Global Times video.

Tiffany Campbell Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Kristen Buckle Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Danielle Fenton Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Bethan Watson Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Natasha Carberry Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Manisha Thind Photo: Yang Hui/GT

