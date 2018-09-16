Chinese and expat joggers pick up litter along their routes

Ploggers come back from a trip with waste in hand. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

About 60 young people, both foreign and Chinese, started a running trip at Saturday afternoon nearby Zhongshan Park of Changning district in Shanghai. Interestingly, another "mission" of this trip, apart from running, was to pick up litter along their running routes.The activity was organized by Trash Running China, a local group established by two Shanghai expats, Katalin Sogor from Hungary and Celina Eisenring from Switzerland.This unique fitness method has an official name - "plogging" - which is a combination of jogging and the Swedish word for pick up (plocka upp). Initiated by a Swede named Erik Ahlstrom in 2016, plogging encourages joggers to pick up trash while running.

Katalin Sogor (left) and Celina Eisenring, founders of Trash Running China. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

This simple, fun and meaningful activity shows the public's growing concern for a clean environment. With more and more joggers from cities across the world joining in, plogging became the most popular fitness trend on Instagram in 2018.Eisenring and Sogor started their Shanghai-based plogging group in March. At first there was only a dozen joggers in their group, but today it has grown into more than 600 members including both expats and local Chinese, according to Eisenring and Sogor.The Global Times joined their running trip on Saturday to see what happens along their routes. We also conducted an interview with several runners to understand why they are doing this.

Participants wait to start plogging. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

With plastic bags and tongs in hand, ploggers run in three small groups. When they spot any litter along their route, they slow down, pick it up with their tongs and put them in plastic bags. Later they put the collected garbage into official city trash bins. The whole journey is about five kilometers.David, 25, works in the sports industry. This was his second plog after he joined the group half month ago. David likes this activity as it makes him take exercise and the environment more seriously. Although he thinks that there will always be trash on the road, he told the Global Times that he would like to try his best to pick up more.

Two participants are jogging with tongs and plastic bags in hand. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

When 28-year-old Kerry joined the running group four months ago, there were only few joggers but now more people have joined. She runs once a week; at first she intended to use the opportunity simply to exercise her body.Now she feels she is getting healthier than before and, more importantly, she is more active in environmental protection."Now, when I see some trash along the road, I can't help but pick it up," she said, adding that many of her friends have been inspired by her and joined the group. When they win applause from the public, some question if they are doing this simply to seek attention.However, Kerry just shrugs off these negative comments, believing that what they are doing is something good for the public; in the future, the same naysayers will understand their intentions.

Ploggers put the garbage in plastic bags. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Sherry, 29 years-old, works for an international company in Shanghai. She runs about twice a month and joined the group after seeing some people running and picking up trash.What makes her happy is that their actions have brought about a positive impact on Shanghai. When local people see what they are doing, some become more aware of the city's trash issue and will stop littering."Now when we are picking up trash on the road, some locals join us voluntarily," she said.Their latest jogging trip on September 15 marked World Cleanup Day, a movement started a decade ago in Europe.It encourages individuals to clean up litter and mismanaged waste from the world's beaches, rivers, forests and streets, a similar concept as plogging.

Ploggers stretch their bodies after running. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A father took his child with him to the activity held by Trash Running China on Saturday. Photo: Yang Hui/GT