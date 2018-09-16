Made in Limoges? Don’t be a mug, French potters fume

France's Elysee presidential palace moved swiftly Saturday to protect one of the nation's historic brands after discovering mugs stamped "Limoges porcelain" and destined for its souvenir shop were likely made in China.



A spokesman said, "The Elysee will stop working with Mug in France," the company allegedly supplying fake products.



The mugs, which were to be sold at the palace shop, were not made in Limoges and most likely not even in France, according to experts.



The branding faux pas piqued the ire of porcelain potters in Limoges in the central Haute-Vienne region who make some of the most expensive ceramics in the world.



Alain Mouly, who heads the union of Limoges porcelain workers, said he was alerted to the problem at a meeting in late August.



"I asked the audience who made these products and they all laughed. It has been a very long time since any potter here has made porcelain mugs," he said. "The product has become too dear, it doesn't sell and doesn't fit the profile of Limoges porcelain. Most of these mugs are now made in Asia."



"It's ridiculous. The state lets you have this geographical indication but it can't even control the products that it ends up buying itself!" he said.



AFP

