Ecological corridors to be created in panda habitat

Forestry authorities in China's Shaanxi Province have recently launched an ecological corridor program that is designed to connect fragmented habitats of giant panda
s to promote the gene flow between the wild population.
By means of bridge construction and road culvert clearance, six ecological corridors will be built in the Qinling mountain areas by 2027 to facilitate easy passage of the animals, according to the Shaanxi forestry department.
Bamboo trees will also be planted and vegetation restored along the corridors to increase food sources for pandas.
Xinhua