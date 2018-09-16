Ecological corridors to be created in panda habitat

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/16 17:33:40
Forestry authorities in China's Shaanxi Province have recently launched an ecological corridor program that is designed to connect fragmented habitats of giant pandas to promote the gene flow between the wild population.

By means of bridge construction and road culvert clearance, six ecological corridors will be built in the Qinling mountain areas by 2027 to facilitate easy passage of the animals, according to the Shaanxi forestry department.

Bamboo trees will also be planted and vegetation restored along the corridors to increase food sources for pandas.

Xinhua

Posted in: ODD NEWS,CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus