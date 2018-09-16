Driver dozes off at street crossing

A driver in East China was detained by police for drunk driving after he was caught asleep at a crossing, CCTV reported on Friday.



On the morning of September 10, a white car didn't move for 16 minutes while it waited at a crossing in Siyang, Jiangsu Province. After it missed green lights 10 times and caused traffic congestion, other drivers called police.



After knocking the window and receiving no response, the police smashed the window, only to find a drunk driver inside who was apparently asleep.



According to the police, Liu had been drinking throughout the night and fell asleep under the influence of alcohol as he was waiting for the green light. An alcohol test showed that the level of alcohol in his blood reached 149mg/100 ml, exceeding the limit of 80mg/100ml. Under the amended Road Traffic Safety Law, Liu is deemed to be "drunk driving," a criminal act. The case would be handed over to the court.



CCTV