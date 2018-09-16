Model science and tech city to be constructed

A science and technology model city in the Yangtze River Delta region will be launched in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, with a total investment of 50 billion yuan ($7.28 billion), Shanghai Observer reported Sunday.



This model city is located in a high technology industrial development zone at a point of convergence between Shanghai and Suzhou, covering an area of 5 million square meters.



According to the plan, artificial intelligence and life technology play leading roles in its industry. Some famous science and technology enterprises and organizations will settle there.



Additionally, an international convention and exhibition center and some public services, including consumption and healthcare, will be based there. It will be equipped with high quality healthcare resources, with approximate investment of 15 billion yuan.





