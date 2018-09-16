New roads to be finished to facilitate import expo

Construction of 15 roads around the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai are now coming to the final stage as the China International Import Expo (CIIE) approaches, thepaper.cn reported Sunday.



An extension of Xihong Road of Minhang district, which measures approximately 65 meters, will connect the venue and a parking lot to the east. The 1.6-kilometer Huilong Road will be an auxiliary road supporting goods transportation for CIIE.



Tianshan Road West will be upgraded to ease traffic pressure along Songze Avenue and become the main road connecting Qingpu and Minhang districts with the downtown area.



According to Shanghai's transportation authorities, the planned roads will not only facilitate CIIE, but also will help improve the traffic condition in surrounding areas.





