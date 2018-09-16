Breast-fed or bottle, it doesn’t matter in France or China

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

Breast milk is said to be the best food for a baby, so I planned to breast-feed after my baby was born. But I soon found that I was not very successful in breast-feeding due to many factors, such as inexperience and a lack of patience. I had to switch to baby formula one month after giving birth.I felt bad about not being able to give my baby the "best" food, but I also realized that many people in France, a country with no strong tradition in breast-feeding, were doing the same. French mothers, of course, recognize the benefits of breast milk, but few are enthusiastic about breast-feeding and are less willing to continue to breast-feed when their baby gets older.A study from Paris-based think tank OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) shows that the proportion of children who were ever breast-fed is about 60 percent in France, compared to close to 100 percent in Nordic countries. Another report from France's Institute for Public Health Surveillance shows that less than 25 percent of newborns in France are still being breast-fed when they reach six months old.It is not surprising to see a lower breast-feeding rate in France. French women are known for protecting and defending their bodies. Breast-feeding is not a question of women's ability to produce milk, but rather, a matter of choice.My friend, a French mother of two boys, said she never breast-feeds because "it's not her thing." Another French mother I know who gave birth earlier this year to her third son only breast-fed for a few weeks because it was "too complicated." Some French mothers do not want to breast-feed because they don't want to hurt their nipples and ruin the shape of their breasts. So they breast-feed for only a few weeks after giving birth and then switch to formula, or pump out their breast milk and feed the baby in a bottle.French doctors encourage mothers to give baby colostrum (the first yellow-colored milk produced after birth), which is highly nutritious for the baby. But they say that, later, formula is just as good as breast milk. From my own experience giving birth in France, I feel that there is not much medical or societal encouragement to breast-feed.I read that the sooner to start breast-feeding after birth the better. But on the first night I spent at the clinic, my doctor said it's better to put the baby in the nursing room so I could get proper rest. Thus, the first ever milk my baby had was formula. There were also free mini instant milk bottles at the clinic. You put a disposable teat on top of the bottle when you feed your baby; it's easy to use and no nipple pain!China, on the other hand, has long been advocating the benefits of breast milk. All Chinese mothers I know in Shanghai breast-fed. Maternity centers in China provide lots of support to help mothers breast-feed. There are also breast milk banks established across the country in big cites like Guangzhou, Beijing and Shanghai to promote the donation of breast milk.I was surprised to find that China has a low breast-feeding rate as well: the rate of babies exclusively breast-fed six months after birth in China declined from 27.6 percent in 2008 to 20 percent in 2013, lower than world average of 38 percent, caixin.com reported in 2017.Aggressive promotions of baby formula in China and a slow legislation process to supervise baby formula aged 6 months and older have contributed to the decline of breast-feeding in China, according to a 2017 report by The Beijing News. Many Chinese mothers give up breast-feeding at the end of their maternity leave from work or a lack of breast-feeding facilities in the workplace, among other challenges.But there's more awareness in breast-feeding in China, as there's more promotion for breast-feeding in hospitals in recent years and local legislation is hoping to catch up. If I could do it again I would prefer breast-feeding over formula feeding. But as my French husband said, "It's important that you feed the baby, be it breast milk or formula." And I'm proud to say my baby boy is perfectly healthy.The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.