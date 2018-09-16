China-Russia new transit launch

By Global Times – Xinhua Source:Global Times - Xinhua Published: 2018/9/16 18:23:40
A new Hunchun-Zarubino-Ningbo transit line was launched on Friday as part of the international transport corridor Primorye-2, media reports said.

The transit is a joint effort by Northeast China's Jilin Province and East China's Zhejiang Province to create a new mode of China-Russia cross-border transportation, news site jl.sina.com.cn reported on Friday.

The Party secretary of Jilin Bayinchaolu said the successful launch of the transit is a move that will help carry out the China-proposed Belt and Road initiative and is vital for the opening-up of the province.

Posted in: ECONOMY
blog comments powered by Disqus