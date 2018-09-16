$6b China-Algeria phosphate plant

By Global Times – Xinhua Source:Global Times - Xinhua Published: 2018/9/16 18:23:40
Algeria will cooperate with China to build a phosphate plant worth $6 billion in Algeria's northeast, Algerian Minister for Industry and Mines Youcef Yousfi said late on Friday.
This project aims to exploit the rich, high-quality phosphate resources in Algeria to produce fertilizers, ammonia, silicon and other materials used in various economic activities, Yousfi said. The project will be completed through a partnership between two Algerian firms and two Chinese companies, the minister said.