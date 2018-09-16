$6b China-Algeria phosphate plant

Algeria will cooperate with China to build a phosphate plant worth $6 billion in Algeria's northeast, Algerian Minister for Industry and Mines Youcef Yousfi said late on Friday.



This project aims to exploit the rich, high-quality phosphate resources in Algeria to produce fertilizers, ammonia, silicon and other materials used in various economic activities, Yousfi said. The project will be completed through a partnership between two Algerian firms and two Chinese companies, the minister said.





