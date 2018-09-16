Beijing Comedy Week kicks off with military play

A stage play focusing on life in the young soldiers' barrack kicked off the annual Beijing Comedy Week on Tuesday night.



Saving Private Youyou follows a group of young soldiers as they come up with amusing ways to get a private to drop his bad habits.



Throughout the rest of this month, 14 theaters across the capital will stage 16 dramas and three NT Live opera shows.



In addition to staging plays, the festival will also hold a series of talks exploring the role of choujue (clown) in Chinese operas and clowns in the West.





