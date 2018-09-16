COMAC, HNA join to tap African market

China's homemade ARJ21 regional jets are expected to enter the African market, according to a memorandum of understanding between Hainan Airlines (HNA) and the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) that was signed on Friday.



HNA will deliver ARJ21 regional jets into some African countries based on its global airline network and partnerships with African airliners such as Ghana-based AWA.



HNA and COMAC will take an active role to assist African countries in building regional airline networks and carrying out cooperation in areas including aircraft maintenance, aviation materials supply and personnel training.



The two companies have also set eyes on establishing a jet leasing company in Africa to support sales of homemade planes.



He Dongfeng, COMAC board chairman, said its partnership with HNA is conducive to helping Chinese commercial aircraft and the domestic aviation transportation industry expand in the global market.





