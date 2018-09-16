Tianjin Grand Theatre releases Autumn/Winter Season schedule

The Tianjin Grand Theatre announced its performance schedule for its upcoming Autumn and Winter Season in Beijing on Friday.



According to theater representative Xu Jian, a number of high quality performances will be staged during the upcoming season including one from the St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra Concert conducted by Yuri Temirkanov and Don Quixote staged by the Ballet Company of Teatro Alla Scala at the Tianjin Grand Theatre on Thursday and Friday nights.



Another highlight is Mozart-L'opera Rock, a French musical about the life of a young Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart which features original pop-rock compositions in addition to music composed by Mozart. With a classic Baroque-styled costume design and magnificent stage design, this show perfectly illustrates the composer's incomparable talent.



Additionally, Chinese pianist Lang Lang will be working with Wiener Phiharmoniker and their conductor Franz Welser-Most for a concert on the nights of November 26 and 27.





